Members of the Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation, November 1986. Back row: Susie Kirschner, Beth Robinson, Jan Solandros, Pat Minier; front row:Colleen Sherlock, Berdie Krimmel, Andrea Aldrich, Norma Dunn, Marcia Arthur and Coral Rice
Thirty years ago now, Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” neared the top of the music charts. “Peggy Sue Got Married” was on the big screen and “Family Ties” was still a TV hit. The “Oprah Winfrey Show” had just aired for the first time, and Cindy Crawford was launching her modeling career.
Thanks to improved water quality, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has opened 180 acres of shellfish beds in Quartermaster Harbor at Vashon and Maury islands to commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting for the first time in more than 20 years.
As my mind soars over things that happened a long time ago, I find myself using these thoughts to write a story that may be mostly true. My strongest memory was the time Mom caught me carving my initials in the rail of the Ground Observer tower on Sunrise Ridge. She told me that I was defacing government property and never to do that again. Those were her words and it scared me.
We have come to a time when those with racial, ethnic, and sexual biases think that their views have achieved some level of legitimacy. The only way we can counter that opinion is by showing by sheer numbers how small—hopefully—a minority they really are. Before we can do that, we should all spend some time confronting our own biases.
Riders who don’t want to pay cash to ride transit now have a new way to pay. King County Metro Transit is launching the Puget Sound region’s first-ever mobile ticket app – Transit GO Ticket – allowing riders to buy and redeem transit tickets on their mobile device without needing cash to ride.
I have been in Vietnam recently- the only reason I am not there now is because I am here writing this. Of course, I did not mean to mislead about my whereabouts- I wasn’t really “in” Vietnam. It is just that I have been immersed in hours of video and photos and listening to stories about one person’s experience of that war- hopefully soon I will be able to share this, but not yet.
You can go to another world without leaving Vashon. By spending a winter evening on the shoreline with a flashlight you will soon find a little-known yet vast community of living intertidal beings under and near the north end ferry dock.
This morning the cat gingerly, tenderly, on little cat feet, balanced on top of my radio and inserted his head into the dog biscuit bag, and came out with a dog biscuit in his mouth. He carefully backed off the radio and over to the hutch where I feed him, broke the biscuit up with his teeth, and ate it.
Nobody wants to have to cope with pain in December with all there is to do to get ready for Christmas, or at any other time, really. Two herbal remedies will take the edge off it: ginger and devil’s claw. Just stir ½ teaspoon of powdered ginger into a cup of herb tea or green tea and sip it
Each year during the first two weekends of December the Maury Island home and workspace of artists Christine and Darsie Beck is transformed into the hottest holiday happening on the Vashon Island Art Studio Tour.
Three Vashon Energy employees were injured in a fire that destroyed the building where the business is located. The fire broke out around 12pm. Both propane delivery trucks were moved away from the building. Several small propane tanks were heard exploding behind the building
Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island nonprofits this holiday season. The Fourth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 23rd beginning at 8pm. The event is an open call from Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night.
Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event...
Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged - everyone, wearing anything, is welcome.
If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time.
