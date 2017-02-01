Jack Church yelled at me:”You are never going to eat that and I’ll bet a quarter that you can’t do it.” I picked up my fork and consumed a pancake that was five fork- lengths across and I have the picture to prove it; somewhere. It happened at Paradise on Mt. Rainier in 1950, and we had camped out there for our assault on the Nisqually Glacier.
I sat down to write something for this past issue, the first of the year, and there was nothing there. It was not because there was no there there, or that it depended on what one meant by the word “is”, or because a mission was “accomplished” and there was simply nothing more to say.
Though I’m writing this in January, You’ll be reading it in the sweetheart month, February. Everything’s already coming hearts. My grandson, James, did the grocery shopping for me, and brought home something not on the list I gave him. It was half a beef heart, just under eight ounces of super-lean meat, once I’d trimmed off the hard fat on the outside.
Vashon Community Care is the Island’s only full-service senior care facility. We devote ourselves to the independence of our Island seniors, to keep them as healthy and active as they can be. Without Vashon Community Care, our oldest generation in need of our services would have to move away from their Island, their families, neighbors and friends to find care somewhere else
Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH.
Whether we’re in a dangerous situation or simply inconvenienced, it is our level of resourcefulness that determines if and how quickly we resolve the situation. We in the developed world really don’t need to know much about the places we inhabit or the things we need or use.
Winter time. Time for gathering around a fire and sharing stories with your loved ones. That’s what people have done for generations, across cultures, around the world. Stories and the art of telling them are truly inseparable from human life.
Garlic and shiitake mushrooms are reputed to be the champs at warding off the flu and at relieving flu symptoms if you’ve already got them. (Mash garlic and sliver soaked shiitaki caps; add to chicken soup.) Also antiviral are basil, oregano, elderberry, lemon balm, ginger and peppermint. Cinnamon and cloves are antibacterial and antiviral.
So many tears; so much heartache and mourning in 2016. In a malicious parting shot, the final devastating blow was struck in late December of the *Deplorable* Year: Granny (J2) is gone, missing since October.
Cynthia and Sam were twelve years old when he rode by her on his bicycle coming down Ellisport hill. “Wanna go to a square dance?” he yelled. “Don’t think I will,” Cynthia replied. But Sam couldn’t hear, he was too far down the hill, which didn’t stop Sam from asking Clara the next day and the day after that. What was a boy to do?
Established in 1988 through the vision and generosity of Seattle philanthropist Nancy Nordhoff, Hedgebrook has achieved an international reputation as a retreat for a growing global community of women writers who have lived and worked in its cottages, generating thousands of novels, poems, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and works of non-fiction.
In the first half of the twentieth century, English composers wrote some of the most richly beloved masterworks in choral history. Centerpieces including Ralph Vaughan Williams’s gentle, Shakespearean Serenade to Music, composed for sixteen soloists, and the dramatic and incredibly demanding Mater ora filium of Arnold Bax.
If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show last October you know you’ll want to be there again, as the group returns for another evening of dance-crazed Rock ‘n Roll love. The night will be extra special, as The Van Redeker Band celebrates its 2nd anniversary, debuting an expanded set list with many new dance tunes.
A play by Jeanie Okimoto. Directed by Chaim Rosemarin
Dr. Albert Paugh is flunking retirement. After selling his Vashon Island veterinary practice, he soon finds himself not only lost without his work, but suddenly single. His efforts to carve out a new life, both as a bachelor and a retiree, only leave him feeling like his golden years are fast becoming years of gloom.
Occasionally, a woman takes up a movie camera. Occasionally, she turns her lens to capturing her own life, or the life of friends, or the lives of women we don’t often get to see. Such are the films in LunaFest, a festival of short films by, for, about women, coming to Vashon Tuesday, February 7th at Vashon Theater as a fund-raiser for the Vashon Resettlement Committee.
Most Commented