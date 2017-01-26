Winter time. Time for gathering around a fire and sharing stories with your loved ones. That’s what people have done for generations, across cultures, around the world. Stories and the art of telling them are truly inseparable from human life. They have provided important lessons for survival; brought families back together at the dinner table after long days apart; and ushered young ones off to sleep while cuddled in bed.

Everyone has a story to share. And soon, coming to a theater near you, hundreds of folks, young and old, will gather together to share in the ancient and powerful practice of the oral storytelling tradition. In fact, this will be the 10th year in a row that they do this in the midst of a PNW winter -- to stir the imagination of all who listen, as they enter realms of magic, myth and hero.

And you’re invited!

The Vashon WIlderness Program will host its 10th Annual Storytelling Festival on Saturday, January 28 at the Vashon Theater.. Door open at 12:30pm and the tales begin by 1:00pm. Local storytellers will delight all with an imaginative afternoon of storytelling. Audience members will have a chance to spin their own tales in the 1-Minute Story-thon, story improv games, and more!

In honor of it’s 10th Anniversary, the Vashon WIlderness Program will offer the Storytelling Festival for FREE. This event typically sells out, and guests are encouraged to arrive early at 12:30pm to purchase snacks from the concession stand, sign up for the 1-Minute Story-Thon, and settle in with family and friends.

Vashon WIlderness Program (a 501c3 non-profit) provides nature immersion programs for people for all ages from Vashon and surrounding Puget Sound communities. Storytelling is a core routine at VWP: mentors practice oral traditions to inspire and instill lessons and to help cultivate a learning community that values each person’s life story; and VWP students practice sharing their story of day to both help deepen their learning journey and discover their authentic voice. To date, VWP has helped more than 1100+ children, teens and adults transform through Coyote Mentoring, an approach to deep nature connection mentoring which has been touted by award-winning author Richard Louv as “... good medicine for nature deficit disorder.” VWP also offers free seasonal community celebrations that have brought over 1000 people together to celebrate connections to each other and the Earth.

For more information about the Vashon Wilderness Program and the Storytelling Festival, visit their website: www.vashonwildernessprogram.org