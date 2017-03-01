2017 Voyagers Auction In Our Own Backyard

Harbor School’s annual fundraising event - VOYAGERS AUCTION - will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Open Space for Arts & Community on Vashon Island. It is our school’s largest fundraising event of the year and one you won’t want to miss! Voyagers Auction brings over 200 guests together for an evening of that celebrates our community and raises important funds for our students and programs.

What can you expect? Highlights of the evening include Silent & Live Auctions, Raffle Prizes, Voyagers Pack Game, Wine Wall, Dessert Dash and more! Doors open at 5PM. With over 200 donated items filling our Silent Auction tables, you’ll want to make sure you arrive before each section closes. But that’s not all! Our Voyagers Pack Game was a major hit last year and we’ve promised to do it again. Mystery backpacks filled with secret treasures line the Voyagers game wall. Pick up a dart, take aim, and pop the Voyagers Pack balloon to win your prize! Everyone’s a winner with prizes filling the packs ranging from $25 gift certificates to prized merchandise!

What is the theme this year? For 2017, we want to honor the exceptional education that is being offered in our own backyard. Yes, you guessed it! This year’s auction committee chose “In Our Own Backyard” as our 2017 theme. What does In Our Own Backyard mean? To our youngest students, it might mean exploring and discovering the wonderful things found right here at Jumping Mouse--Carpe Diem’s outdoor learning classroom. To our Upper Elementary students, it might mean a visit to our elders at Vashon Community Care or a hike to Shinglemill Creek to look for spawning salmon. To our Middle Schoolers, it may mean an experiential trip to Port Townsend to learn digital photography or planting native trees to nurture Judd Creek. To our auction committee, In Our Own Backyard means local delights and flavors, Pacific Northwest experiences, outdoor games, camping on the Olympic Peninsula, beautiful paintings of Evergreen landscapes and handcrafted Native Arts, and so much more! We can’t wait to transform our auction venue into a backyard filled with Pacific Northwest fauna and flora!

Celebrate an amazing island school. Right here, in our own backyard! Open Space for Arts & Community, 18870 103rd Ave SW, Saturday, March 4.

TICKETS: $50 per person / $100 couple / $25 alumni (must be 21)

Purchase tickets online at https://harborschool.ejoinme.org/voyagersauction

We hope you will join us on March 4th as we raise our paddles and celebrate Vashon’s only independent school serving kindergarten through grade 8.

Thank you in advance for your participation and support of Harbor School. We look forward to seeing you on March 4!