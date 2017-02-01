Vashon Community Care is the Island’s only full-service senior care facility. We devote ourselves to the independence of our Island seniors, to keep them as healthy and active as they can be. Without Vashon Community Care, our oldest generation in need of our services would have to move away from their Island, their families, neighbors and friends to find care somewhere else. We are doing everything we can to keep them here, at home on Vashon. VCC is proud to honor our founder’s promise: if you move in and outlive your financial resources, we’ll find a way to make ends meet because we’re a community that takes care of its own. Come celebrate community on February 4, 2017 and give back to those who labored before us!

Saturday, February 4, 2017, 5 pm

2nd Annual “Labor of Love” Gala Auction

Live Music, Dining, Silent and Live Auctions

Benefitting Vashon Community Care Foundation

Open Space for Arts & Community

18870 SW 103rd Ave SW, Vashon, WA 98070



206-567-6164

verna.everitt@providence.org

www.vashoncommunitycare.org