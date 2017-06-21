Adios, Allergies

The colors and scents of spring and summer flowers cheer us, but not their pollen. Some us must cope with continual runny noses, bouts of sneezing , and sinus congestions when we combat those effects with antihistamine. I thank the good Lord and the highway department for eliminating most of the Island’s Scotch broom, but there’s still grass pollen, alder pollen, ragweed and many others.

What you eat has a lot to do with symptoms like those. llls you were already contending with before your allergy struck affect its intensity. If you get migraines, hypoglycemia (have lower than normal blood sugar), adrenals not in working order, coronary problem, or urinary system disorders, even insomnia, you may have allergies, too. When all the other ills are eliminated, or your particular health curse gets cured, your allergies should be gone. Surprisingly, all your health problems will shrink just from going to a really healthy low-carb, high protein diet and getting more sleep.

So, turn off the computer and the TV after supper to go to sleep more easily and sleep better, and drop from your diet all junk food, sugary drinks,coffee and a bagel with jam for breakfast, desserts and sweet snacks. Make time to cook from scratch, choose whole eggs and bacon, or a small steak for breakfast, whole grain toast and real butter, skip the jam, Do eat red meat; it gives you iron. Snack on nuts and pumpkin seeds. Almonds will give an almost equal amount of carbohydrate and protein and of calcium and magnesium.. Pumpkin seeds yield 40 grams of protein per cupful and only 21 grams of carbohydrate. A quarter cupful makes a satisfyingly crunchy snack with a 10 protein boost of real nourishment.

Of course, you need some carbohydrate for energy. Potatoes are tops for carbs: 1 white potato yields 3 grams of protein, 25.7 grams carbohydrate, but it’s carbs content is what they call “resistant starch” meaning that a potato doesn’t slam you with a glucose spike. It yields it’s carbs slowly. An average sweet potato has 2 grams protein, 32 grams carbohydrate. Grains are the worst offenders, and the most fattening of foods. If you’re allergic to nightshade family vegetables, choose sweet potatoes or yams.

To begin the day with a high protein, low carb meal:

2-egg omelette -13.4 grams protein, 0 carbs,

2 long slices bacon, fried or microwaved, about 2 oz. , 11.6 grams protein. 0 carbs

1 slice Pumpernickel bread, toasted, 2.9 grams protein, 17 grams carbs

1 oz. Butter, half to cook the omelette, half to spread on toast.

Totals: carbs: 2.9, protein 27.9



Lunch could be Smorrebrod (Danish open-faced sandwich: a slice of Bavarian rye bread, buttered; the top half of a lettuce leaf, a 3 ounce slice of deli chicken (20.4 ounces protein,0 carbs); Dijon mustard, a slice or two of tomato topped with mayonnaise and the plate garnished with black or kalamata olives or dill pickle slice, whole milk, 8 grams protein, 11.37 grams carbohydrate. Here the carbs outnumber the protein grams, but not by much.

Dinner suggestion: 5 oz. Salmon slice, 32.1 ounces protein, 0 carbs; a medium size white potato,3 grams protein, 25.7 grams carbohydrate; 4 to 6 spears asparagus (about 1 cupful) with lime juice, 4.1 protein grams. 4.9 grams carbs. Salad of lettuce or spinach, diced cucumber and tomato, dressed with extra virgin olive oil and vinegar, carbs and protein about equal at 1 gram each. Totals: Proteins 46, Carbs 30.6