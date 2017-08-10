“Masterfully weaving the old with the new, Alex Ashley brings fresh eyes and an old soul to the gritty realities of life and love lost,” says Dillon Honcoop, with the Cascade Radio Group. “With an unorthodox approach, Ashley delivers heartfelt vocals and wields his well-worn six-string to stir fresh reflection on the human condition in a way only honest American music can. And that’s what he makes: real music of the tortured and fiercely independent West rooted firmly in the musical traditions of country and rock and roll.” Compared to the likes of Vince Gill, Jackson Browne and Eric Clapton, Bellingham singer-songwriter Alex Ashley’s music crosses the boundaries of folk, blues and Americana music with new and original songwriting. He brings a fresh musical perspective to familiar genres, with a surprise tenor that soars over striking, slide-heavy instrumental work.

For his first performance on Vashon, Ashley bring his full band comprised of Caitie Bowell (vocals), Kim Bowman (keys/vocals), Allison Bowman (vocals), Fred Fernandez (bass) and Danny Moore (drums & percussion), for an electrifying amalgam of insightful lyrics, profound storytelling, sultry, smoky vocals and razor-sharp guitar playing that brings his songs to life with nostalgic effervescence. “I’m not sure who wrote the rules on guitar playing,” Ashley says, “but I try to break as many as I can.”

Alex Ashley & His Band

Saturday, August 19, 7:30 pm

Vashon Center for the Arts

$14 VCA Member/Student

$16 Senior

$18 General