AmeriCorps NCCC Joins Camp Fire USA to Develop Future Leaders

Team Silver Three, a group of 12, ages 18 to 24 serving with AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), is working with Camp Fire USA, Central Puget Sound Council, and Camp Sealth from March 28, 2017 until May 15, 2017.

Team Silver Three is aiding these sponsoring organizations in their mission to build caring, confident youth and future leaders in King County, Kitsap County, and North Mason County. Silver Three’s project includes upgrading facilities and trails for the thousands of youth who use the camp year round. Silver Three will build upon previous AmeriCorps NCCC work with specific tasks that include trail work, rehabbing docks, building ADA accessible facilities, painting, and replacing flooring.

The Central Puget Sound Council operates in a variety of youth development fields. Many of the youth involved in Camp Fire’s programs come from under-privileged schools and will participate in an array of educational opportunities to campers such as environmental education.

Corps Member Nik Holder says, “The Central Puget Sound Council is the largest Camp Fire program in the United States. We are looking forward to getting our hands dirty to make the camp be the best experience possible for the youth that participate every year.”

The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and its FEMA Corps units engage 2,800 young Americans in a full-time, 10-month commitment to service each year. AmeriCorps NCCC members address critical needs related to natural and other disasters, infrastructure improvement, environmental stewardship and conservation, and urban and rural development; FEMA Corps members are solely dedicated to disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery work. The programs are administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). CNCS is the federal agency that engages more than five million Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, Social Innovation Fund, and Volunteer Generation Fund programs, and leads President’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.