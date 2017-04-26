Art Blooms at Waterworks

As spring in the Northwest slowly unfolds, the Vashon Art Studio Tour and Waterworks Studio are ready to welcome it with open arms! On the weekends of May 6-7 and May 13-14, 10 of Waterworks artists will welcome visitors with delightful refreshments and a huge bouquet of art with gifts for moms, dad, brides, grads and yourself- you’ll need something to face all the family and friends who want to visit you and this special Island! Celebrating spring and Mothers’ Day, Waterworks once again has it all in a wide array of media.

Waterworks is thrilled to welcome textile artist Mary Shemeta, showing a fabulous collection of scarves and wearable art in elegant spring colors. Working with silk,Tencel, rayon and cotton, she creates garments inspired by abstract painting and sculptural forms. Mary hand dyes, designs and sews each item which is infused with her inspiration. And what could pair better with Mary’s textiles than the suspended stone jewelry created by Kate Rutherford. Kate’s stones are collected from a secret Northwest beach and joined with silver and special twine to create earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Ultimate Vashon!

Cowbelle Industries’ (Megan Minier & Ellen Parker) signature block printed towels, T shirts and children’s clothing simply shout spring with clothing to take you from spring to summer as well as gifts that are so very Vashon. Dress up that T shirt and put your hair up with Dale Randles’ hair accessories or choose a gorgeous wooden ring from his new collection. Dale uses exotic woods from sustainable Latin American plantations and recycled wood from local sources.

Add a little whimsy and flash to your attire and home with Ginny Ciszek’s unique necklaces, earrings, boxes and altars. An Island artist for 40 years, each new presentation Ginny creates is a treat in color and imagination. And color it is with the vibrant new photographs by Kathleen Webster that abound this spring with rich hues and light. Kathleen is known Island-wide also for her portrait photography, making seniors and families gorgeous for years.

Two incorrigible recyclers again bring exciting new work to Waterworks. John Moore’s carved wooden spoons, spatulas, ladles and knives created from fallen Island trees are simply a “must have” in Island homes. Such a perfect gift for anyone on your spring list. The queen of recycled/ reimagined materials is Julie King who creates charming signs, candleholders, delightful birdhouses and more out of vast array of found objects. Julie breathes life, art and imagination into each piece.

Waterworks hosts Darsie and Christine Beck once again open the studio, this time with exhibits in the studio and on the covered patio, to show off the art of their colleagues and their own. Darsie, taking a short break from his busy travel journal teaching schedule, will exhibit his sketches, ultimate travel sketch bag and book. For Christine, spring means fresh kiln loads of porcelain bells to fill your day with sweet sound and ware for the kitchen and decor.

For a preview of the work of all these wonderful artists, catch the movie trailer (and the flick!) at the Vashon Theatre starting April 28 and join us to celebrate moms (and you) with a Mother’s Day champagne toast at 2pm on Sunday May 14.

Waterworks is stop #22 on the Vashon Island Art Studio Tour map. Hours 10am to 5pm, May 6/7 and May 13/14, 7012 SW 240th Street, Maury Island (206/463-5633). Head south on Dockton Road turning at the last left onto 240th before the road to Gold Beach and the Country Club.