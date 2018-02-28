Become “The Voice (of Vashon)” at VoV’s second annual singing contest. To enter, perform one of your favorite covers at a live audition in the VoV Storefront Studio Saturday, March 10, 9AM to 3PM or Sunday, March 11, 9AM to 1PM. Sing a capella or bring an acoustic instrument as accompaniment. Categories are ages 14-18 and 19 & older.

Selected contestants in each category will perform before a live audience at Open Space for Arts & Community on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

VoV’s celebrity judges will choose four finalists in each category. The audience will pick the winner in each category, so pack the house with your family and friends!

Winning Voices will receive “The Voice (of Vashon)” Golden Microphone trophy - and you know you want one, the opening spot at the VoV Birthday Bash in October, and a solo gig in the KVSH studio at First Friday Live on the Highway.

Details at VoiceOfVashon.org