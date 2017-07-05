Bill Burby 10K/5K Runs & 5K Walk

JULY 22, 2017 - DO THE BURBY!

The Bill Burby Inspirational 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk celebrates 37 years! The race/walk is a family affair and a Strawberry Festival tradition. Costumes are encouraged! It’s a FUN run!

Bill Burby was a beloved teacher and coach at Vashon Island High School and an inspiration to many. The race honors his dedication to Island youth sports and healthy life choices.

Your support of the race helps support Vashon Island High School athletic teams and provides the annual “Bill Burby Wellness Scholarship” to a Vashon Island high school senior who has most clearly demonstrated a healthy lifestyle, consistent with the living philosophy shown by Bill Burby.

Participants can also “Run for Ryan” and choose to make a donation to the Ryan Krug Memorial Scholarship fund when they register.

Invite your family and friends to join you to “Do The Burby”!

Check-in and start & finish line is located at the VYFS Playspace at 16800 Vashon Highway.

Check-in starts at 7:30 AM.