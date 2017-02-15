The Blue Janes are a Seattle ukulele trio made up of three women’s voices and three ukeleles. Veterans of Seattle’s folk, folk-pop, and singer-songwriter communities, the trio sings sweet, melodic original and cover tunes, a few from the traditional Americana repertoire, and some very funny and raucous numbers.

The Blue Janes are:

Arni Adler is a member of the trio Uncle Bonsai, which has released 10 recordings, and continues to perform and tour. She has composed a song cycle based on Charles Bukowski poems, teaches writing and art, and shows her paintings and collages around town. The Blue Janes is her sixth singing trio.

Kathleen Tracy is a composer, arranger, singer, choral director, teacher, and multi-instrumentalist. She has released five independently produced recordings and has created music for theater and dance. She leads the Columbia City Community Chorus and Family Chorus. Her website is www.kathleentracy.com

Jean Mann is an Americana jazz-tinged folk singer-songwriter, who performs on ukulele, tenor and acoustic guitars, and harmonica. She’s been touring the US since 2000 and toured Europe in 2014 and 2016. She has released six CDs. Her website is www.jeanmann.net

The Blue Janes

Saturday, February 18, 2017, 7:30 pm

Vashon Center for the Arts, Katherine L White Hall

$16 VCA Member / Student, $18 Senior, $20 General