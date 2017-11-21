Free Range Folk Choir offers a sing-along concert in the key of Thanksgiving, at 7pm on Saturday Nov. 25 in the Vashon High School auditorium. Enjoy songs of peace, strength, and joy in community with harmonic vocal arrangements of Bridge Over Troubled Water, Down on the Corner, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Rounds for peace, songs to nourish love and joy, and northwest and international folk tunes are also on the menu for the season. Under the direction of Shane Jewell, the choir celebrates the ways that music from around the world can lift the spirit and cultivate community. Everyone is welcome! Suggested donation $5-10.