Burn Design Lab welcomes public to Open House

Burn Design Lab will hold an open house on Sunday, April 30th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at its headquarters in the Sheffield Building, 18850 103rd Ave SW, Vashon.

Visitors will see Burn’s cookstoves — designed for efficient, clean cooking in the developing world — in use, and can tour Burn Design Lab’s shop and testing facilities. Engineers and product designers will offer demonstrations and a chance for guests to test out some of the tools they use. The open house is a family-friendly event for all ages, with snacks and drinks provided.

“This is an opportunity to see the whole process of what it takes to design an improved cookstove,” said Paul Means, executive director of Burn Design Lab. “We’re holding this open house to show our community how innovation can create sustainable global impact.”

Limited numbers of Jikokoa charcoal stoves, designed on Vashon and manufactured in Kenya for household use in urban East Africa, will be on sale at the event.

Founded on Vashon in 2010, Burn Design Lab is dedicated to improving lives and the environment in the developing world through research, design, and development of outstanding cookstoves and fuels.

Working with local communities and focus groups in the developing world, Burn Design Lab creates stoves that suit the practices of the local culture. Studies have shown that clean-burning, fuel-efficient stoves benefit the health and safety of families who cook over an open flame by reducing levels of carbon monoxide and other indoor air pollutants.

