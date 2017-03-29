Chamber Music Returns to Havurah

The series of concerts features the Seattle-based Girsky String Quartet performing all the string quartet masterworks of Ludwig van Beethoven in chronological order and in lecture-recital format.

After a January performance at the Vashon Center for the Arts Kathrine White Hall, the quartet returns to the intimate atmosphere of the Havurah on April 2nd.

The quartet will play Opus 59, numbers 2 & 3; Opus 74 “The Harp,” and Opus 95 “Serioso.”

Admission at the Door

$20 General

$15 Seniors/Students

Free: 18 and under

Rowena Hamill and Doug Davis, artistic directors of Vashon Chamber Music, first played at the Havurah in January of 2015, when Vashon Chamber Music and Havurat Ee Shalom jointly presented a concert dedicated to three Czechoslovakian composers who lost their lives at Auschwitz.

The Havurah building continues to attract musicians of all stripes. Our historic building is particularly appealing thanks to the intimate atmosphere. Not only do we offer a rare opportunity to listen to chamber music as if the performers were in your own living room; we have also booked singer-song writers, amplified rock bands, comedians and folk and jazz stylists.

Upcoming music events for May will feature Vashon’s own Lance Morgan (May 12) and three fantastic finger-picking guitar stylists (May 15) brought to Vashon by Kat Eggleston.

Vashon Chamber Music Presents

The Girsky Quartet Performing Beethoven’s Middle Quartets

Sunday April 2, 7:30 pm

Watch for more music announcements soon!