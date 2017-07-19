What we are: Now in its third season, Chautauqua Music Festival was started to support the elementary and middle school music programs on Vashon Island. To date, the festival has raised over $14,000 to support young musicians who lack the means to buy instruments, sheet music and other expenses.

Our goal is to help augment the school’s ability to make sure every young promising musician has the means to thrive in their music. The event showcases young and adult local musical acts with established northwest performers in a fantastic outdoor venue.

Last year we had 650 people in attendance and we anticipate that over 1000 people will be over the course of the weekend. This is a 2-day festival, Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5th.

This is a no dog event. It is also an all ages event but the inside of the Eagles will be off limits at all times to anyone under 21. We have zero tolerance for underage drinking.

We are offering:

-A shuttle from the ferry to the campgrounds at the American Youth Hostel and the event all day and night.

-Food from Via Tribunali and Caffe Vita as well as Gravy, an acclaimed local restaurant.

-Vendors ranging from food to a small record and used bookstore stand.

-Increased security and safety measures.

-A water station

-Several full service bars.

-On site camping, including RV hookups.

-Off site camping at the wonderful American Youth Hostel on Vashon

-Merch including shirts and hats for sale.

This year’s lineup includes:

Thunderpussy * Low Hums * 20 Eyes

Tilson XOXO * Chris Ballew * Kat Eggleston * Ian Moore * El Steiner * Gabe Mintz * Acapulco Lips * Hula Bees * Bill Patton * Great Spiders * Sloucher * John Browne * Iska Dhaaf * Sweet Jesus * Solisti Di Vashon * Grizzled Mighty * Ralph Reign * Colin Loch * Pete Droge * JD Hobson

When: August 4th 5:30-Midnight. August 5th 1:30-Midnight.

Where we are located: The Vashon Eagles is located on beautiful Vashon Island.

Address: 18134 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/VzjybbBvs2U2