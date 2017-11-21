Chorale’s Holidays Concerts

Marita Ericksen rehearses with the young singers performing in the Chorale’s holiday concerts: Oliver Alanis, Richard Barrett-Wood, Annie Bryant, Eva Cain, Zelda Davis, Gabby Feinstein, Sacha Hilwig, Macy Nicolino, Grace Pottinger, Josie Reiling, Flora Richards, Olivia Sherman, Cooper Tantau, Jillian Wegley and Stella Yip. Photo by Rick Wallace

Plan now to enjoy music of the holiday season by attending the Carols & Cantatas concert on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3pm in The Kay White Theater! Ninety-five singers (including a Youth Chorus) and thirty orchestra members will entertain concert-goers with traditional carols and two cantatas.

Artistic Director Dr. Gary D. Cannon will present his popular pre-concert lectures 45 minutes prior to the start of both concerts.

Marita Ericksen is both directing the Youth Chorus and singing the soprano solo in William Averitt’s contemporary cantata “Away to the Skies”. Vashon High School senior and soprano Alivia Jones sings a solo in Arthur Honegger’s “Christmas Cantata” and Andrew Krikawa of Vashon Opera fame sings the baritone solo.

Audience participation is part of this concert program with a sing-along for several favorite carols. On Sunday, “Guest Conductor” Shannon Flora will provide an additional entertaining element!

Tickets are available at Vashon Center for the Arts ticket desk or online at vashoncenterforthearts.org. Prices range from $20 to $5 and will also be sold at the door before the concerts, if still available.