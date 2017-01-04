Christmas Morning Breakfast

On Christmas morning seven of the of the eleven people who came for dinner and gift giving on Christmas Eve will be here for breakfast. What could I serve them with the least effort, yet achieve the expected gourmet touch? A couple of quiches can be made ahead and refrigerator space found for them. They’ll rewarm in the oven Christmas morning.

I intend to also present a bowlful of those delicious miniature oranges that are in season now, a choice of dairy milk or almond milk, dry cereal for those addicted to that breakfast feature, and a choice of tea or coffee or hot chocolate. A tomato and spinach quiche makes a fine presentation in Christmas colors. Cheese is traditional but in our family it’s optional. I’ll make one quiche with and one without cheese..

Tomato and Spinach Quiche

4 to 6 servings

1 pastry shell

`2 firm ripe Roma tomatoes, washed and sliced

Several small spinach leaves, washed and dried

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon

3 eggs

½ cup milk, dairy, soy, or almond

2 tablespoons shredded fresh basil leaves

10 pitted and halved black olives, optional

1 cup grated Parmesan, cheddar, or Swiss cheese, optional

1 teaspoon dried, crumbled oregano leaves

Garnish; chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake pastry shell 15 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Prepare the vegetables. And have them ready in small bowls. In a larger bowl, whisk the eggs, add the milk and whisk until well blended.

Stir the remaining ingredients into the egg-milk mixture. Put the pastry shell in the center of the center rack of the oven. Carefully pour the egg mixture into the pastry shell. Arrange the tomato slices and spinach leaves on top of the quiche. Punctuate with olive halves, cut side up. Bake the quiche 25 to 30 minutes, or until a sharp knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Arrange a ring of small parsley spriggs just inside the circle of the pastry crust Serve warm or cold.