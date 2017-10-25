Community Van Rideshare

Introducing the new Vashon Community Van, a partnership pilot project between King County Metro and the Vashon Chamber of Commerce. Share the ride with friends and neighbors to popular Island destinations. Riders pay a Metro fare of $2.50 and volunteer drivers ride for free! Get started by contacting your new Vashon Community Transportation Coordinator (206) 773-7003 ctc@vashonchamber.com More info:http://metro.kingcounty.gov/tops/van-car/programs/community-van/index.html

Community Van is a new rideshare pilot program brought to you by King County Metro and the Vashon Chamber of Commerce to provide community members with a new way to share the ride. This is the latest in a series of unique Community Connections Metro is piloting in communities throughout King County. These services are designated to provide residents with customized options for getting around when bus service can’t meet their needs.

HOW IT WORKS:

· Community members travel together to local destinations on Vashon Island throughout the day, evening and weekends.

· Riders contact their Community Transportation Coordinator to find pre-scheduled Community Van trips, suggest trips, or to find trips posted by others.

· Group trips and stops are preplanned ahead of time by a Community Transportation Coordinator. The Vashon Community Transportation Coordinator is Janet Welt at the Vashon Chamber of Commerce. Office hours are Tuesdays & Thursdays 12noon-5pm, and Saturdays 9:30am-2:30pm. Phone 206.773-7003, Email: ctc@vashonchamber.com

· Trips must have at least two passengers in addition to the volunteer driver. Each rider will pay a one-zone Metro fare of $2.50 while the driver travels for free.

· Riders request a trip through the Community Transportation Coordinator or via a Vashon Community Van Volunteer Driver.

· Riders can suggest a trip they know is popular with their friends and neighbors.

· Accessible Community Vans are available upon request. Tell the Community Transportation Coordinator about your needs before your trip.

We are recruiting volunteer drivers

Support your neighbors, your community and help the environment by becoming a Community Van volunteer driver. You can choose which trips you drive.

How to become an approved Community Van volunteer driver:

Download, complete, sign and email your Community Van Driver Application to: ctc@vashonchamber.com Have questions? Please feel free to email or call us at 206-773-7003.