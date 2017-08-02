Delilah Pearl and the Mantarays capture the golden rhythm and romance of 1940’s vocal jazz/swing standards.

Delilah Pearl and the Mantarays capture the golden rhythm and romance of 1940’s vocal jazz/swing standards with soul and a touch of R&B. They’ve got a style and signature sound that’s all their own with singer Delilah Pearl, Dodd Johnson on drums, Michael Whitmore on guitar, Tim Kehl on piano, Barry Cooper on trumpet and Toliver Goering on bass.

Influenced by Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald , Nina Simone and “Lady Day”, Delilah Pearl emulates your favorite classic sultry ballads with a smoky, alluring voice. The Mantarays, always dressed to kill, deliver the standards freshened by their years playing in a variety of styles from jazz to indie rock to bossa nova to world and experimental music.

Friday, August 4th, 8:30pm.

Delilah Pearl & The Mantarays. The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!