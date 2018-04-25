Drama Dock’s All in the Timing is a true actors’ showcase

Drama Dock leaps into the realm of thoughtful satire and darkly funny themes with its spring production, All in the Timing, which plays through this weekend at Open Space for Arts and Community. A collection of six one-act plays, the show comes off as a true actors’ showcase, with an all-island cast of performers who tangle verbally and physically with a wonderful script, poking fun, provoking discomfort and inciting audience laughter all along the way.

In the spirit of true dark comedy, the humor often exposes something usually seen as serious or taboo. The cast is adept at this subtle juxtaposition, and consequential themes incite serious thought as well as fine amusement. Cast members, who each appear as characters in two or more of the six one-act plays, include: Fiore Grey, Marshall Murray, Cate O’Kane, Thomas Abraham, Harris Levinson, Michael Shook, Stephanie Murray, and Jill Bulow.

Directed by Michael Barker, and using the intimate capabilities of O Space’s new black box theatre, All in the Timing gives audiences immediate and focused access to crucial (sometimes absurd) situations in the lives of its characters. Fine writing, acting and directing unleash every element of funny yet subtle irony. In one play, “The Universal Language,” we are brought together with Dawn, a young woman with a stutter, and Don, the creator and teacher of Unamunda, a wild comic language. In “Long Ago and Far Away,” a young married couple, about to move out of their apartment, argue about the nature of reality and become caught up in a bizarre scenario concluding in time travel. In “Variations on the Death of Trotsky,” we meet the leader of the Russian Revolution, exiled in Mexico after a power struggle with Stalin, chatting with his wife, and suddenly realizing he has a mountain climbing ax in his head.

American playwright David Ives wrote All in the Timing with precise, original ideas and plenty of intellectual hilarity. The show, which includes the six one-act plays, has been produced widely throughout the United States. According to Director Michael Barker, “Each play has something to say about the human condition that dips way beyond the laughter of the moment. I pray those chuckles might evolve into a quiet discussion later on in the evening.”

All in the Timing plays at Open Space for Arts and Community. Final performances are 7:30 Friday, April 27; 4 and 8 pm, Saturday, April 29; and 7:30 Sunday, April 29. Tickets are available at Vashon Bookshop, brownpapertickets.com and at the door. All tickets are $15, except the

4 pm Saturday show, which is “pay-what-you-will.”

