Ever Wonder Who Creates the Heritage Museum’s Exhibits? Islanders who Love History!

The Ellisport History Project committee, chaired by Carla Okigwe, has been researching and planning for Ellisport The Hidden History exhibit since 2013. Members are Ellisport residentsMary Bergman, Steven Bergman, Marie (Toodie) Blichfeldt, Lynn Carrigan, Bob Estes, Bill Garvin, Bruce Haulman, Ron Irvine, Terry Rice, Linda Stemer.
Working on specific activities of the exhibit: Carla (curator), Jessica DeWire (designer/installer), Royce Wall (computer), Bob Johnson (3-D mapping), Bruce Haulman (advisor).
We thank the generous Ellisport History Project Funders
King County 4Culture
Sound View Home Services
Ojeda’s Construction
OCCU
Vashon Liquor
Alexander & Bang LLC
Beth de Groen
Windermere Real Estate
The Ellisport 500 Club
Nancy Bachant and Kevin Freeman
Steve and Mary Bergman
Marie (Toodie) Blichfeldt
Bruce and Pam Haulman
George and Lois Meng
Carla Okigwe and Lee Moriwaki
John Stratton and Carolyn Webster-Stratton
Friends
Pacific Research Laboratories
Steve and Joanne Kicinski
Jan Lyell
William Rhind and J. Coleman
Ellisport The Hidden History on exhibit through September 24th, 20017.
The Vashon-Maury Island Heritage Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00. Admission by donation. 10105 Bank Road SW, Vashon Island. Phone 206-463-7808
www.vashonhistory.org