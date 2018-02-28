Journeys through time and space, dancing with those both loved and forgotten… In Falling Awake: A Fugue State, UMO travels deep into the human condition and its many realities, via language, music, physical theatre – and ballroom dancing.

Glimpses of lives repeat, layer and expand as performers and audience follow narrative threads spun in multiple variations. UMO’s surprisingly funny and compelling new work takes the audience on a shared journey through unexpected recognitions and lives both old and new in a marvelously strange and memorable journey. Identity, love, and memory dance together like dust in sunlight. Once it’s over, the memory of the journey barely remains and we return to the place we began, but are somehow transformed.

Falling Awake: A Fugue State was conceived by guest director Christopher Petit and Maria Glanz, in collaboration with UMO Ensemble.

The script is by Ms. Glanz, with contributions from the cast, and Mr. Petit directs. Composer and Sound Designer Robertson Witmer creates a compelling sound-scape, and Sarah E. Howard choreographs the ballroom dance portions. The cast includes UMO Ensemble members Elizabeth Klob, Janet McAlpin and David Godsey, joined by emerging artists Tré Cotton (member, Actors Equity), Emily Huntingford, Kristi Krein and Reid Watson.

UMO Ensemble is one of the most innovative, compelling and critically acclaimed performance companies based in the Pacific Northwest, thanks to work like FAIL BETTER: Beckett Moves UMO, Resistance Cabaret, Red Tiger Tales, El Dorado, Maldoror and more. UMO’s mission is to stir the human spirit and incite the imagination by providing awe, challenge and inspiration through the original and compelling art that is UMO. We are a theater of connection – to our audience, to the ensemble, to our bodies, to the imagination. Our work is image-rich and physical. We work with a broad palette, combining character, movement, music, sculpture and story. We seek the ancient alchemy of live performance, through which thoughts and images under the surface of culture are given voice and form.

In the past 25 years, UMO has made over twenty mind-blowing, gorgeous, original pieces of physical theatre. For just a tiny taste of our past work, visit http://www.umo.org

Falling Awake, Sat, March 3rd, 7:30pm