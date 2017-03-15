Far From the Shamrock Shore

Vashon Island School District & Barking Rooster Productions present renowned Irish Musician and Folklorist, Mick Moloney, at the Vashon High School Theater on Saturday March 25th at 7pm. Moloney will be joined by Celtic fiddler, Athena Tergis, for a one-of-a-kind evening to celebrate Irish culture with musicians who have performed together in the forefront of traditional Irish music for the past 15 years. Tickets are $20 in advance through Brown Paper Tickets or $24 at the door. The concert will take place at the Vashon High School Theater. The duo will also perform on March 30th for two exclusive concerts for Vashon students.

Author, musicologist, professor and professional musician, Mick Moloney brings profound depth and life to his music through stories and history of Irish music and its journey to America. One of the all-time-greats on the banjo, Mick holds a Ph.D. in folklore and is also a master singer and storyteller. Moloney has been involved in the production of over 50 albums, host on three nationally syndicated series of folk music and awarded the National Heritage Award from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the Presidential Distinguished Service Award in 2013. Mick’s knowledge and talent are vast, but it is his stories and the spirit in his music and singing that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Athena Tergis was born in Manhattan and raised in San Francisco. She took up the violin at age four developing her quick ear at an early age. Inspired by attending VOM Scottish fiddle camp, Athena moved to Ireland to follow her passion for Celtic music. Tergis later came to New York to star in Riverdance on Broadway and recently starred in their new show, Heartbeat of Home. She toured with Clarence Clemons of the E-Street Band and Bill Whelan, composer of Riverdance. A full time member of The Green Fields of America, Tergis tours and records regularly with founder Mick Moloney and performs as a featured soloist with the Dublin Philharmonic Orchestra. Her solo CD ‘A Letter Home’ has been well-received on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tickets can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets at http://mickmoloney.brownpapertickets.com or at the Vashon Bookshop. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 at the door.