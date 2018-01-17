Foods That Fight Cancer

Each year, according to Brad Lemley, in his book The Secrets of Underground Medicine published in 2017, 2,00,000 people in America get the frightening diagnosis of cancer of some sort. Despite millions of dollars spent yearly on cancer research, and on treatments, the percentage of those cured does not rise. The big payoffs all seem to go to the big drug companies that produce the poisonous medicines doctors administer, drugs that cost more than the cancer patient’s insurance covers, can bankrupt the cancer victim, make him sicker, and can kill him. Quoting Lemley:

In the early 1900s, one person in 20 got cancer.

In the 1940s, one in 16 got cancer.

In the 1970, one in 10 got cancer.

Now, it’s one in three!

I find that last hard to believe. Also, where’s any concentration of information on ways of preventing cancer? There are a few ways. We know to avoid ingesting insecticides, to eat organic produce and grass-fed beef, etc.

Cancer loves sugar. It lives on it. If we could totally sift it from everything we eat, any cancer cells in our bodies would die. But sugar is addictive, and it’s added to many foods. We need to cut sugar out of our diets as much as we possibly can, and to read labels to seriously limit or avoid sugar of any kind. Any added ingredient with ‘ose’ as last syllable on a product label is a form of sugar: sucrose, maltose, fructose, dextrose, et cetera. So are molasses and honey. Certain foods are anti-carcinogenic. Again, quoting Lemley:

Foods that actively thwart cancer:

Spinach

Shiitake mushrooms

Black cumin (source thereof: Swanson Vitamins)

Tomatoes (their lycopene works against breast, brain, cervix, colon, mouth, prostate, and rectum cancers)

Grapefruit and oranges reduce cancer risk 50%

Curcumin, a factor of turmeric

Green Tea doubles the effect of curcumin when taken at the same meal

A high alkaline diet (pH above 7.5) helps the cancer patient’s body to cause cancer cells to self destruct.

A high acidic diet can prevent cancer cell growth but give a cancer patient great pain.

Beef liver. It destroys free radicals and yields Vitamins A, B2, and B12.

Vitamin A. 1200 mcg reduces risk of melanoma skin cancer.

Daily multivitamin; reduces risk of any cancer by 12 percent.

Add for cancer prevention: Red fruits: raspberries, strawberries, pomegranates. Also blueberries.

The ideal anti-cancer diet: Paleo-type. Feature organ meats, fish, eggs, non-starchy vegetables, extra-virgin, cold-pressed olive oil, coconut oil, butter from grass-fed cows.

To get more spinach in your meals, add de-stemmed leaves to your breakfast omelet or scrambled eggs. Eat it raw as a salad green topped with diced orange and ranch-type dressing. Casserole it in a buttered baking dish as a base for oysters smothered in white sauce and baked at 375 degrees 8 to 10 minutes. Make pesto of spinach and parsley. Poach salmon and douse it with teriyaki sauce.

For delicious beef liver, marinate it in milk, dredge it in barley flour (little gluten), and saute it briefly on each side. Salt and pepper it and serve it hot.