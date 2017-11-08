Gail Pettis Trio at Vashon Center for the Arts

Vashon Center for the Arts welcomes the Gail Pettis Trio on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm as the second performance in this year’s Jazz Series. A Pacific Northwest favorite, Pettis brings her soulful voice to the Katherine L. White Hall to warm up the fall night.

Named Earshot Jazz Northwest Vocalist of the Year in 2007 and 2010, and First Place winner of the Seattle-Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist Audition in 2006, Gail’s rich, warm vocals and understated phrasing have been described as “deliciously soulful” by Cadence Magazine. Influenced by grandfather Arthur Pettis, a blues singer and guitarist who recorded for Victor Records in Memphis, and grandmother Ninevah who played piano around Chicago, music was always in her family tree. Known for her charismatic audience interaction, Pettis has toured through the Netherlands, Japan, and Russia. Her debut CD was warmly received by stations across the United States, Germany, and Portugal, and was nominated for Earshot’s Golden Ear Award, “2007 Northwest Recording of the Year.” Gail’s refreshing readings of standards on this project have been embraced by listeners, resulting in a fourteen-week stay on the JazzWeek national airplay chart, ending up as the most-played new female vocal CD on American jazz radio that year.

Tickets are VCA Member/Student $18, Senior $20, Student $22.

Tickets to all VCA performances and lectures can be purchased by calling the front desk in the Katherine L White Building at 206- 436-5131 during regular business hours Monday or through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday noon to 5 pm or online at www.vashoncenterforthearts.org