The Glenn Cannon Blues Trio will be performing for the second time at the Red Bike on Vashon Island on Friday, 090916-glenn-cannon-blues-trio-watermarkedFebruary 17th and they’ll be playing some rockin’ covers from the likes of Robin Trower, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughn and more!

The last time they played here, the room was packed and they did not disappoint – these boys know how to rock.

Glenn Cannon is the guitar player and front man for the trio…his main band is Windowpane in Seattle, who are pretty well known around town, even for Vashon fans.

Jeff Eason, plays bass and sings in the band and also performs with Late September Dogs and Casualties Of God.

Wes Peterson, our home town boy here on Vashon Island, is on the drum kit and also plays with The Allison Shirk Band, The Cami Lundeen Band and with other projects like Skagit Valley Mafia, which includes Glenn as well.

Friday, February 17th, 8:30pm

The Glenn Cannon Trio

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that

Free cover!