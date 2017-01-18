One of the most beloved and talented vocalists on the Northwest music scene, Greta Matassa’s stunning versatility, remarkable interpretive skills, unflinching rhythmic sensibility and diverse repertoire make her a consummate entertainer that can grab and hold a crowd like none other. Often called ‘Seattle’s busiest singer’, Greta sings all over town from jazz clubs to concert halls, tours internationally, and has recorded eight CDs.

Honored as Earshot Jazz Magazine’s “Northwest Vocalist of the Year” for seven years, and inducted into the Earshot Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014, she is known for her perfect pitch and encyclopedic knowledge of songs. An electrifying performer who glides effortlessly from songs originated by Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, Matassa has been described as a voice chameleon. She is joined by longtime collaborators Darin Clendenin (piano), Clipper Anderson (bass) and Mark Ivester (drums).

Greta Matassa

Vashon Center for the Arts

January 21, 7:30PM

$20 General; $18 Senior; $16 VCA Member