Gypsy Wolf & Pretty Ugly w/Bob Krinsky

Coming out of Seattle and Vashon is an awesome new band called Gypsy Wolf, who will be laying down groovy tunes and good times with their smooth rock, blues, reggae and psychedelic jams.

Performing a short set mid-way through the night is Bob Krinsky. Born in New York City in 1950, then growing up in White Meadow Lake, New Jersey, Bob Krinsky has a lifetime passion for songwriting under his belt. He has performed his songs in coffeehouses, clubs and festival stages from the Big Apple, New Jersey and the Catskills Mountains, to west coast venues such as the Oregon Country Fair, Seattle Folk Life Festival, Seattle Freemont Fair, Okanogan Family Fair, Vashon Isl and Earthfair, and other roots places. Anybody that knows Bob knows that he has two true passions in his life…his family first and foremost, with his music not far behind. It shows. It’s contagious.

Also on the bill is rock duo Pretty Ugly, comprised of two Islanders – Ryan Hotchkiss and Gundy. If you were around at Snapdragon this last Strawberry Festival, you might have seen them tear up the stage in what was a very spectacular set. Pretty Ugly is a two-headed funky psychedelic rock & roll punk monster sitting under the Bodhi Tree. Pretty dirty, pretty clean; pretty pretty, Pretty Ugly. Check out their music on Soundcloud right here: www.soundcloud.com/prettyuglyband

Friday, March 31st, 8:30pm

Pretty Ugly, Bob Krinsky and Gypsy Wolf. The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!