The High and Lonesome Band is a group of friends who’ve played together nearly 30 years. They’ve been together so long that some original band members have even been replaced by their offspring. With roots firmly planted in American Ethnic music, High and Lonesome brings an intricate, tasty brew of bluegrass, blues, and Bakersfield-style country music.

Islanders will recognize John Schubert on guitar and vocals, with Tab Tabscott on dobro and pedal steel. Will McSeveney will play the banjo, Pete Martin on fiddle, mandolin, and vocals, Terry Enyeart on bass and vocals, and Jim Bluhm on a variety of instruments.

Get ready for some good time dance music in a folky/country vein.

Friday, December 9th, 8:30pm. The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. No cover, show starts at 8:30pm, all ages until 11:00pm