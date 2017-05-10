History Contest Announces Winners

“Doing all the writing” was a lot of work, but “interviewing David Gruenewald and learning history was a lot of fun.” This is the opinion of partners Neve DeVoght and Julianna Steffans whose entry, “Matsuda Farm History Project” took first place in the 2017 Vashon-Maury Island Heritage Association’s “Vashon Story History Contest.” Winners were celebrated at an awards party at the Heritage Museum Friday evening, April 21.

Eight 4th - 6th grade students from Chautauqua and Harbor Schools received prizes.

Second place went to Linus Nauman-Montana for his video, “Japanese-Americans on Vashon,” which explored the conditions in the internment camps during World War II. Linus learned “how hard life was for the Japanese-Americans, how they had almost no privacy, and had to leave Vashon with only two suitcases each.”

Alexander (Xan) London-Chambers wrote “The History of Engels” and earned third place for his interview with Louis Engels, owner of Engels Repair and Towing on Maury Island. Xan was inspired by the holiday lights on a tow truck that is parked beside the road in December.

Four students received an Honorable Mention.

A poem by Livy Winnard, “Vashon Is…” highlighted the variety of experiences that characterize Vashon Island. Louis Leuchtefed’s cartoon strip, “The Nike Missile Site and Humphreys the Cat,” combined his sense of humor with information about Vashon Island and the Cold War. Rowan McBennett shared “My Favorite Place on Vashon” by writing about sand dunes near Point Robinson, and Caroline Barnes celebrated her love of ferry boats with both a poem (which she read on a video) and short essay.

VMIHA appreciates the support of 4Culture, Vashon Bookshop, and Kellum and Montoya Building for this annual endeavor.