The Holidays Begin at Waterworks

Each year during the first two weekends of December the Maury Island home and workspace of artists Christine and Darsie Beck is transformed into the hottest holiday happening on the Vashon Island Art Studio Tour. This year 19 artists come together in the festive gallery setting with their collection of fine art and crafts in a wide array of media. Kick off your holidays at Waterworks, a one-stop-shop where you can make a sizeable dent in your shopping list while enjoying some holiday cheer with island neighbors.

Darsie Beck features tranquil, Northwest watercolors, his gorgeously illustrated, instructional books on travel journaling, and the Field Easel Art Bag™ which he conceived, designed and refined before producing in water-resistant materials of Northwest hues. And Chris Beck, whose ceramics are local favorites with their fluid forms and Asian influence, offers casseroles, bowls and other functional porcelain pieces, as well as her lovely-looking and sounding bells to ring in the holidays. And in further creative accomplishments, Chris and Darsie have collected an impressive roster of local artists to curate this 19th year of Waterworks, as follows:

Textile art offerings include Lindsay Aickin’s symbolic and vibrantly colored prayer flags and Donna Illo’s kimono fabric textile art. And in utilitarian textiles, Zoe Cheroke’s busy fingers have created warm and colorful knitted wear for adults and kids, and Cowbelle Industries (Megan Minier & Ellen Parker) offer their very Vashon line of block-printed T-shirts for kids and adults, infant onesies and tea towels.

Jewelry designer Kate Rutherford returns with her serene stone necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings which have become a quintessential signature of Vashon, and happen to juxtapose beautifully with the bright, ornamental jewelry created by Ginny Ciszek.

Sculptural and 3-dimensional art includes more of Ginny’s unique pieces, in the form of stunning collaged altars. Julie King features her clever creations for home and garden made from recycled, reclaimed and found object materials. Dale Randles shows his carved wood wearable art and hair accessories, and in the kitchen, John Moore’s carved wooden spoons made from fallen Island trees are sculptures in their own right.

In the 2–D gallery, painters Ken Fulton and Mike Maher show fresh and masterful watercolors of northwest scenery, as does Robert Horsley in addition to his evocative acrylic landscapes. Donna Romero shares still life oils and her new line of abstract collages. Last but not least, Photographers Kathleen Webster and Kim Farrell will share new work.

The Artists Tree will be chock-full of ornaments for sale, all new works by the artists, several of whom also offer holiday and greeting cards and calendars. Finally, be sure to purchase a raffle ticket for a basket of goodies contributed by all 19 artists. Proceeds will be donated to Food Access Partnership, Vashon Island Growers Association (VIGA) program dedicated to making locally grown fruits and vegetables more accessible to low–income islanders.

Don’t miss the second weekend of the Vashon Island Art Studio Tour. Hours: December 10–11, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Waterworks is #28 on the Tour Map, 7012 SW 240th St. Maury Island. Head south on Dockton Rd. and turn left on 240th (last left before the road to Gold Beach and the Country Club). 463-5633. Visit as many Tour stops as you can squeeze in this year, it’s going to be a great one!