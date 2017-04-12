Jealous Dogs is Seattle’s Only Pretenders Tribute, snatching their namesake from a deep-cut off Pretenders II.

Comprised of Seattle music scene veterans, this four piece was brought together by a common love and appreciation for the Pretenders blend of new-wave and punk rock.

Sherri Jerome (Strange Jerome) is Chrissie Hynde; attitude and voice blazing. Aaron Taylor fearlessly channels James Honeyman-Scott’s crunchy, melodic guitar riffs. Aimee Zoe and Moe Provencher (MoZo, Jackrabbit) provide the energetic, bouncy rhythm section.

Performing Pretenders hits, B-sides, and rarities, the Jealous Dogs bring a fun, dancin’, rockin’ good time.

Friday, April 14th, 8:30pm

Jealous Dogs at the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi.

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!