The Lasses & Kathryn Claire

Portland, OR based musician, Kathryn Claire, met Margot Merah and Sophie Janna (Amsterdam based folk-duo, The Lasses) at a singing session in Amsterdam in 2013. Sharing a love for harmony singing and story-telling through music, they soon realized that together they could deliver both heartfelt ballads and foot-stomping songs with equal measures of joy and musicality. After playing several concerts together in The Netherlands and Germany in 2014, Kathryn offered to help bring The Lasses to the Pacific Northwest for their first US tour in the Spring of 2015. It was a huge success and the three realized they had begun not only a strong musical collaboration, but also a network of touring between the US and Europe.

By 2016, the Pacific Northwest tour and the European tour had established fans not only for the co-bill of The Lasses and Kathryn Claire but for the music they created as a trio. After being asked frequently when they were going to make an album together, they decided to finish their European tour in 2016 with a sold out live album recording at De Parel van Zuilen in Utrecht. The result is a deeply personal and heartfelt album featuring original and traditional songs. The album highlights each woman’s unique style of songwriting and singing while weaving in the trio’s highly acclaimed three part harmonies and engaging performances on guitar, fiddle and bohdran. The album has been praised in the UK and Europe as “a treat for the audience” (Irish Music Magazine), “a pearl in the crown of folk music” (OOR), “sublime” (fRoots).

Most recently this trio met up in Japan for a 10 day tour, sharing their music with Japanese fans and shortly after, connected for shows back in the Netherlands and Belgium. As they prepare for their 4th tour in the US, this trans-continental musical collaboration is excited to share new songs and stories from their time together on the road and around the world. This trio is proof that music truly is a universal language. This show is presented by Debra Heesch.

April 19th | 7:30pm

Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie

$10 tickets at Bookshop or BrownPaperTickets.com