Vashon Maury island Audubon Society presents Vashon premier screening of the film Last Stand: The Vanishing Caribou Rainforest .

At Vashon Theatre, Tuesday April 17th at 6 PM. Event is free and open to the public. Families welcomed.

Associate producer of Last Stand, Marcus Reynerson will introduce the film and discuss afterwards its impact. The film follows a team of naturalists on their journey to learn about the imperiled world of the mountain caribou in Washington, Idaho, and British Columbia – the southern most population of caribou anywhere on earth. The mountain caribou’s range is within the world’s largest remaining inland temperate rainforest. Current critical human choices will ultimately decide the fate of this stunning ecosystem.

With the failure of agencies in the U.S. and Canada to regulate industrial resource extraction effectively, honor the treaty rights of indigenous peoples, and protect the integrity of the natural systems of this region, this film gives voice to First Nations, scientists, foresters, conservationists, and recreationists attempting to chart a new path forward before it is too late.

Marcus Reynerson earned a degree in Environmental Studies from Miami University in Oxford, OH. Marcus went on to serve as a conservation programs director for Philmont Scout Ranch in Northern New Mexico and then as a lead naturalist at an outdoor education center in Southern California. He was drawn to Washington from Louisville, Kentucky, to attend the Anake Outdoor School in 2005. A year later, he served as an apprentice for the program before becoming an instructor in the fall of 2007. Marcus is also an Instructor with the Wildlife Tracking Intensive.

Cosponsored by Vashon Theatre, Island GreenTech, Vashon Maury Island Land Trust, Vashon, and Vashon Nature Center.