New Action Thriller for YA Readers About to be Launched

Bob Jonas, local Vashon author, will be reading from his latest young adult novel, Death Brew at the Vashon Bookstore, June 14, at 6 p.m. Death Brew is a sequel to his last international thriller, Imposter. After reading to a packed audience at this same venue last year, Jonas anticipates another large turnout, filled with readers anxious to hear what has become of Imposter’s main character and his family.

After narrowly escaping authorities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Zane Walker and his family are relived with their relocation by a US government agency to the safe confines of a small university town in southern Germany.

Little does Zane realize that the worldwide condemnation for what he had done in Saudi, regardless of his innocence, would remain a powerful memory, in every corner of the earth, wherever anyone had a computer and used social media.

As his new life unfolds, Zane embraces the illusion that he and his family are safe. Idyllic Germany: sophisticated, progressive, with its cobblestone streets, half-timbered houses, red tile roofs, and four time World Cup Champions. But there is a darker side: right wing hate groups and a growing fear of immigrants. For Zane Walker, this new adventure in a sleepy little German town rapidly becomes a firestorm of danger and intrigue—not necessarily a bad thing for a guy with newly minted nerves of steel—unless you’re his parents.

Never could he have imagined that his infamous media persona—the one had crafted for a media studies assignment at his school in Riyadh—the Grand Mufti Achmed Ali, would become a closeted hero to the fascist, far right, neo-Nazi movement. He is now marked, not for what he had done, but for who he has become.

Death Brew Reading: Vashon Bookshop, June 14, 6 to 7p.m. 17612 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

