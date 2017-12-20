A New Chapter for the Heron’s Nest

Vashon Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Kathy Raines and Whitney Rose, current co-managers of Heron’s Nest Gallery, will take over the gallery space in downtown Vashon. They will open a new gallery, Gather Vashon, early next year.

The new retail shop will showcase distinctive, handmade artisan jewelry. In addition, other forms of art by Vashon artists will be featured. A classroom and workspace is planned where people will learn new skills or work on projects in the comfort of the shop’s friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

“I am grateful to VCA for giving Whitney and me the opportunity to continue to support Island artists. In this world of electronic communication, we also look forward to creating a welcoming place for people to gather to explore common interests, and build a sense of purpose and connection.” said Gather co-owner, Kathy Raines.

“This is a perfect transition for the Heron’s Nest. It’s great to be able to support Kathy and Whit to stretch and grow with this unique opportunity. We wish them all the best on this exciting adventure and know Vashon artists will be in good hands,” said Susan Warner, VCA Executive Director. “VCA is committed to continuing to support all of Vashon’s artists and will be offering special art and craft shows as well as art exhibitions in the Koch Gallery, in the grand lobby of the Katherine L. White Hall, and in the Blue Heron Education Center. We are the center of nurturing and presenting art in our community.”

Heron’s Nest Gallery will continue to offer Vashon artists’ work through December 24, 2017. Artists will be able to pick their artwork up at the Nest from December 28 through December 30. Those artists who aren’t able to make it into the Nest will find their artwork at Vashon Center for the Arts after January 1.

Gather Vashon plans to open in early February 2018.