Audiences across the globe will be able to enjoy these outstanding performances with the Bolshoi principals, soloists and corps de ballet, in cinemas only.

General Tickets $15. Honored Citizens, Children $ Students $14. Groups of 20 or more $11 each.

Tickets online or at the Box Office.

Presented by BY Experience and Pathe Live, Bolshoi Ballet opens its doors to North American audiences in cinemas only for a 2016-­2017 season boasting impeccable classicism and daring performances. With timeless story-­ballet classics, such as The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, and Swan Lake, productions signature to the Bolshoi including The Golden Age, The Bright Stream, and A Hero Of Our Time, and an evening dedicated to modern choreography, A Contemporary Evening, the Bolshoi proves it is the world’s preeminent ballet company.

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is threatening Marie… Christmas would not be complete without the enchanting tale of young Marie and her Nutcracker prince! Danced by the Bolshoi’s principals, E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fairytale staged by Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich will transport children and adults alike to a world of magic and wonder for the holiday season.

Captured live on Dec 21, 2014

Running time 2:15

Music Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography Yuri Grigorovich

Libretto Yuri Grigorovich (after E.T.A. Hoffmann and Marius Petipa).

Cast Denis Rodkin (the Nutcracker Prince), Anna Nikulina (Marie), Andrei Merkuriev (Drosselmeyer),

Vitaly Biktimirov (the Mouse King), and the Bolshoi Corps de Ballet.

The Nutcracker: (Christmas Eve)

Saturday December 24th 12 Noon

The Vashon Theatre