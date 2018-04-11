Publish the Quest, a band with deep Vashon roots that has made a name for itself worldwide as both a musical and philanthropic force, is coming home to Vashon on 4/20.

Jacob Bain, front man for the group and also a founder of the all-Islander ensemble Trolls Cottage, grew up on Vashon and lives here now. The group plays an energetic and danceable mix of blues, rock, ska and world pop.

A passion for social and musical outreach has taken the group around the globe. Working with a nonprofit called Learn Africa, Publish the Quest has made several recent trips to Cape Verde, Zimbabwe, Mali, Poland, Portugal and Spain, where band members have played in festivals and music halls, recorded with local artists, and conducted music workshops and jam sessions with under-privileged children. On a recent trip to Zimbabwe, the band brought along a trove of donated instruments and soccer balls to give to kids in Harare and Hatcliffe Extension, a slum just outside the city.

An impressive roster of international stars has collaborated with the band — Femi Kuti, Nneka Lucia Egbuna, Matt Chamberlain, Eyvind Kang, Radioactive, Oliver Mtukudzi and Vieux Farka Touré have joined forces with the group on recordings and in concert. A single, “Sodade,” was recorded with Cape Verdean vocalist Laise Sanches, with all proceeds from the sale of the song going to benefit the cause of arts education in Africa.

Bain said he has found great inspiration in working with kids and musicians in Africa — people he said had “an insatiable appetite for music.” To share the healing aspects of music with children in Africa, he said, has been a joy.

Opening for Publish The Quest will be Island band Rabble, a new Island band consisting of Dominick Wolczko, Brendan Bric and Nick Hyde.

The show starts at 8:30pm at Red Bicycle Bistro. It’s an all-ages show until 11 p.m., and for ages 21 and older after that. I.D. is required. There is a cover charge.