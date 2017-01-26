A play by Jeanie Okimoto. Directed by Chaim Rosemarin.

Dr. Albert Paugh is flunking retirement. After selling his Vashon Island veterinary practice, he soon finds himself not only lost without his work, but suddenly single. His efforts to carve out a new life, both as a bachelor and a retiree, only leave him feeling like his golden years are fast becoming years of gloom. His regrets pile up until he moves to Baker’s Beach where he gets to know a very special neighbor, learns that friends are the family you choose, and finds a new sense of purpose.

Adapted from the novel by the same name, this romantic comedy is rich with Vashon scenes (and dogs!) The Reinvention of Albert Paugh is an affirmation of renewal and hope that sparkles with humor and will delight the young of heart of any age.

Jeanie’s play Hum It Again, Jeremy was published in the Harper Collins anthology Center Stage, her Uncle Hideki plays were produced in Seattle by the Northwest Asian American Theater, and ReAct Theater, and awards include Smithsonian Notable Book, American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults, Washington State Book Award, and the International Reading Association’s Reader’s Choice Award.

Cast includes:

Toby Nichols

Gaye Detzer

Lisa Breen

Gretchen Neffenger

Jeffrey Jones

Rick Skilman

Sue DeNies

Marjon McDermott

Gordon Millar

Patricia Kelly

Harris Levinson

Bonnie Moss

Orion Moss

Eric Perlman

Peter Kreitner

and 2 dogs in the cast: Rousseau and Rain

Kay White Hall, Vashon Center for the Arts

February 2, 3, 4, 2017, 7:30PM

February 5, 2:00PM

$18 General; $16 Senior; $14 VCA Member/Student