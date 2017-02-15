Rooster plays their own unique take on a mix of “free range” rock, blues, pop, new wave, fusion, soul, and funk from the 60s though today. Nothing seems to be off limits for these guys. The group has rocked the last four Strawberry Festivals, several dates at the “Red Bike”, and Vashon’s infamous “Cat Butt” festival as well as casuals and private parties. Founders Rick Doussett (guitar/vox) and Ken Widmeyer (keys) are joined by Andy Doussett (bass/vox) along with Stephen Cooper (drums/vox). They’ll be introducing some new originals mixed in with some familiar favorites.

Friday, February 24th, 8:30pm.

Rooster

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that

Free cover!