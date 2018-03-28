Seafoods Extraordinaire

I’ve written about oysters as Lenten food already,but not smoked oysters. They’re good on an hors d’oevres tray just as they come from the can, presented with toothpicks for eating them. A little ingenuity to add more flavor and a bit of piquancy, and then a whirl in a food processor or a blender makes a dip my son Steve proclaimed a recipe “keeper” that I should produce again for the next family gathering.

This dip goes well with corn strips, tortilla pieces or potato chips or with snap peas, bell pepper strips and sticks of fresh carrots. Here is my recipe, inspired by one in Sharon Montoya-Welsh’s book, Oyster Cookery.

Marj’s Smoked Oyster Dip

Makes about 1 cupful

½ cup sour cream

1 (3-ounce) can smoked oysters with their oil

3 dashes onion powder or garlic powder

1 dash cayenne or to taste

¼ teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoons sherry wine, optional

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Process until you’ve achieved a smooth puree. Decant into a small serving dish. Present with corn strips or potato chips or the vegetables mentioned above.

Asian Style

Salmon in a Packet

Serves 4

1 ½ pounds wild Pacific salmon

½ cup chopped green onions

Whisk together in a small bowl:

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

2 fat garlic cloves, minced

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a large piece of aluminum foil on a baking sheet. Put the salmon on the aluminum foil and turn up the foil’s sides. Sprinkle the chopped green onions over the salmon. Pour the four combined ingredients in the small bowl over the salmon. Bring the sides of the foil together over the fish. Close them by folding them. Fold the ends of the packet the same way. Bake the packet 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully open the packet and see that the fish flakes easily. The exact cooking time depends on the thickness of the fish.

Halibut may be substituted for salmon in this recipe.

