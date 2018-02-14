Soups for Winter

On these rainy, blustery winter days, there’s no food that warms you as well as a steaming hot soup. Son Steve and I have have warmed our souls and bodies with fish chowder, shrimp in coconut sauce, beef stew, minestrone, lentil and vegetable soup, and chicken in various soup and sauce modes. All it takes to complete such a meal is a side salad, a class or cup of almond milk, and a slice or two of wholegrain toast.

Fish Chowder

2 servings

2 sole filets, or other boneless white fish

1 cup milk

2 Tablespoons minced parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash paprika

Poach the fish in the milk just until the fish becomes opaque and solid. With two forks, break it into bite size pies. Add the remaining ingredients. Ladle into two soup bowls. Serve with hot buttered toast.

Salad: Wash 4 large lettuce leaves and pat them dry between clean tea towels. Tear lettuce into pieces and put into a salad bowl. Wash and dry 2 miniature tomatoes, cut them into quarters and arrange them around the edges of the salad. Wash a cucumber. Dry it. Cut off two inches of it and dice the chunk. Put those bits into the center of the salad oil. Serve with extra virgin olive oil and your choice of vinagers, or ready-made vinaigrette or ranch dressing.

Shrimp in Coconut Milk

2 to 3 servings

2 cups shrimp, cooked, shelled, and tails removed

2 Tablespoons coconut oil

1/2/cup chopped onions

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne or to taste

1 cup coconut milk

2 teaspoons chopped cilantro or minced parsley

Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan. Add onion. Stir-fry until onion is limp and shiny. Add garlic and stir-fry 1 minute. Add cumin, paprika, and cayenne. Stir-fry about 1 minute. Add coconut milk. Heat. Add shrimp. Stir and heat. Serve over cooked rice noodles or brown rice fettucini or steamed rice.

