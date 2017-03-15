Spring Band Concert at Vashon High School

The Vashon High School Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dan Baker, will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the Vashon High School Theater. The ensemble will perform pieces prepared for a band competition that it will be participating in next week. The High School’s Percussion and Jazz Ensembles, both directed by Todd Zimberg, will also perform. All of this great music is FREE to all! Please come out and enjoy the music and support our island’s young musicians.