The Vagina Monologues returns to Vashon

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the V-Day Movement, a non-profit organization created by playwright Eve Ensler to stop violence against women and girls worldwide, Take A Stand Productions presents The Vagina Monologues March 20, 24 and 25 at The Vashon Theatre.

Tickets go on sale: February 1st

The Vagina Monologues is an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that addresses women’s resiliency, sensuality, and the social stigma surrounding women in relationship to their body image, bodily functions, sexuality and sexual pleasure.

When playwright Eve Ensler had completed tens of thousands of interviews with women worldwide, she wrote The Vagina Monologues and began to perform it at the Westside Theatre in New York City in 1996. The New York Times hailed her production as ‘probably the most important piece of political theater ever performed.’ Both sexually and physically abused by her father, Ms. Ensler was determined to make a lasting difference in the world. In 1998, she was inspired to create V-Day (www.VDay.org), a global activist movement to stop violence against women and girls. Raising funds and awareness through annual benefit productions of The Vagina Monologues, The V-Day movement has raised over 100 million dollars resulting in the opening of domestic violence shelters in the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. She has won countless awards for her work and The Vagina Monologues has been performed in over 48 languages in 140 countries.

Performance Times: Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30p; Saturday, March 24 at 3pm; and Sunday, March 25 at 1pm. Tickets go on sale February 1st at the Vashon Theatre box office or online at www.vashontheatre.com. Prices are $20 for students and seniors, $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved block seating. This event is for mature audiences, and not appropriate for children under the age of thirteen.

The 2018 production cast consists of thirteen Vashon women. Some of whom are experienced performers and musicians, some have never been on stage, and all have a passion for the empowering message of Eve’s work. Performers include (alphabetic order) Devon Atkins, Dona Bradley, Emily Bruce, Antonia Greene, Sarah Howard, Linda Nygaard, Alexa Moncrief, Bonny Moss, Torena O’Rorke, Cate O’Kane, Samantha Sherman, Chai Ste Marie and Jennifer Sutherland Potter.

Island newcomer, Torena O’Rorke is spearheading this year’s production, having obtained the rights for the play and then was joined by Carolyn Shilling Gill as co-producers. Lynann Politte rounds out the team as director.

This performance is presented by Take a Stand Productions, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide artistic experiences that entertain, educate, empower and inspire change. Take A Stand was founded in 2017 by Torena, Carolyn and Lynann.

Torena O’Rorke, a mental health therapist in Eastern Washington for over 30 years, worked with high-risk clients including juvenile offenders, sex-trafficked survivors and other PTSD clients. Additionally, she has written curriculum, worked as a program director, facilitated workshops and is the author of The Astrology Mystery series.

Lynann Politte, directed and produced The Vagina Monologues on Vashon in 2002 and 2003. She mounted her original one-woman show Eve Was Framed in 2009. Having worked 25 years in the US and Europe as a corporate planner and marketer, Lynann currently is a brand strategist and promoter for experts, authors, thought leaders, and creative folks.

After her career as the General Manager of an international women’s organization on the East Coast, Carolyn Shilling Gill, CPA, brings years of facilitation, mediation, strategic planning and corporate and non-profit management experience to Take A Stand. Her passion is advocating for women and girls, as well as artists.

Take A Stand Productions envisions producing more social commentary plays on Vashon as well as film documentaries, and local theatrical workshops for teens. (www.TakeAStandProductions.org)