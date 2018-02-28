If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show in September, you know you’ll want to be there again as the group returns for another evening of Rock ‘n Roll love.

Known for their energetic performance style, lush vocal harmonies and non-stop boogie – the group will present a set honed over two years of playing at the Bike, including classics by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton and our very own Daryl Redeker.

Van Redeker Band shows have become community events, with the dancing spilling out onto the street. Daryl, Sara, Sam and Dodd invite you to join them for another night of fun at our beloved Red Bike.

Come party with The Van Redeker Band – grooving harder than ever before.

This is an all-ages free event until 11pm, then it will be 21+ after that.

The Van Redeker Band

Friday, March 2nd, 8:30pm

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi