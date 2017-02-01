The Van Redeker Band & Petrichor

If you were on the dance floor the night of The Van Redeker Band’s electrifying Red Bike show last October you know you’ll want to be there again, as the group returns for another evening of dance-crazed Rock ‘n Roll love. The night will be extra special, as The Van Redeker Band celebrates its 2nd anniversary, debuting an expanded set list with many new dance tunes.

The Van Redeker Band performs dynamic interpretations of songs by some of music’s greatest songwriters, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan, as well as groove-infused originals by veteran songwriter Daryl Redeker. The group features a wide palette of musical genres and is known for their energetic performance style and lush vocal harmonies.

See you on the dance floor!

The Van Redeker Band is:

Daryl Redeker on lead guitar and vocals

Sara Van Fleet on bass, guitar & vocals

Sam Van Fleet on guitar, harmonica & vocals

Dodd Johnson on drums & percussion.

Our Vashon Events sponsored youth opener for The Van Redeker Band will be Petrichor.

Petrichor is comprised of two students from Vashon Island High School that play covers of songs from their favorite alternative and indie bands as well as a few originals.

Singer and guitarist Iris Sackman has been playing guitar for just over two years, while bassist and singer Dimitrius Brown has been playing bass guitar for almost three years. Both currently take lessons from island musician Daryl Redeker.

Petrichor is the smell of the earth after the rain.

These youth musicians will all be paid by Vashon Events as our way to help encourage more youth performances for our community to experience.

Friday, February 3rd, 8:00pm. The Van Redeker Band

With Vashon Events Sponsored Youth Opener: Petrichor

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover!