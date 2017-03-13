Vashon Island Chorale Trivia Nigh

Vashon Island Chorale in partnership with Vashon Center for the Arts presents its Fourth “Occasional” Trivia Night on Friday, March 17 with proceeds benefiting the Chorale’s orchestra fund. The event begins at 7 pm in the lobby of Vashon Center for the Arts and is open to the public. A light snack will be provided and beverages, including wine and Cliff’s “St. Paddy’s Day Green” Beer will be available for purchase. Additional food items will be for sale.

Teams are encouraged to sport some “wearing of the green” or other identifiable holiday festooning! The fundraiser will consist of twelve teams of eight “trivia masters” answering eight sets of questions from eight categories.

Moderator and chief “triviologist” of the event will be the Chorale’s Artistic Director, Dr. Gary Cannon. The night’s winning team members not only receive a prize for their efforts, but also garner Island-wide recognition as reigning trivia Kings and Queens! Throughout the evening there will be several chances to participate in mini-challenges, raffles and other sport with many other prizes to be won.

The Chorale has had great success with its previous trivia nights. Chorale Board President, Jo Ann Bardeen says, “Our past Trivia events have helped raise enough money for the Chorale to hire wonderful orchestras for our concert productions.”

In April 2017 the Chorale will present Franz Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and Abraham Kaplan’s Song of Songs, pieces written for chorus with orchestral accompaniment. Bardeen also notes, “Not only does the event benefit the Chorale and its audience members, it has also proven to be a lot of fun. There are some serious competitors out there! The event has grown in numbers each year, and this year we hope islanders will don their Irish green and join us for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event.”