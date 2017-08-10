Vashon Island Concerts in the Park

Vashon Events and the Vashon Park District have announced the lineup for the annual Summer Concerts in the Park. The extremely popular and free outdoor concert series will begin on Thursday, August 3rd and run through Thursday, August 31st. All concerts start at 7pm and are held in Ober Park on Vashon Island. Enjoy live music performances from today’s top talent in country rock, urban Latin, roots reggae, spoken funk rock and big band performing against one of Vashon’s most beautiful outdoor backdrops.

Bring the family! There’s plenty of grass and natural berms to spread out those picnic blankets and enjoy some wonderful music on a warm summer night. Families can come relax, let the kids play on the playground and enjoy the entertainment at these summer events.

Concerts in the Park are presented by the Vashon Park District and curated by Vashon Events. If you’ve never experienced the warmth of community at the cool nights of summer concerts in the park, you’re in for a special treat.

Please remember that there are no dogs allowed at Ober Park. Alcohol and smoking are also not permitted.

We are excited to announce that we have invited the Orca Eats food truck to serve concert-goers this summer at the 2017 Concerts in the Park!

Delicious entrees, sides, desserts and beverages - seasonal and local when possible from salmon to veggies to sausage, handcrafted fresh desserts and drinks. Orca Eats is proud to be a no-plastics food truck, using only paper containers and wood utensils, no straws or lids, all truly compostable and recyclable! Join the orca pod with a meal or a snack while you enjoy the concerts at Ober Park.

Check them out at www.orcaeats.com

On Thursday, August 10th, we are excited to bring you Picoso.

Since its establishment in 2004, Picoso has evolved from a trio playing on the streets of Seattle into a smoking 5-7 piece band that regularly lights up venues around the Northwest and beyond.

Grounded in the Afro-Latino sounds of the Caribbean, Picoso’s 100% original music spans a dynamic spectrum from traditional Cuban son and cha cha to dubbed out cumbia and reggaetón, and of course their mainstay, salsa.

Picoso makes any event a party, and whether in clubs, festivals, or private functions Picoso brings a fire that is sure to get things moving. Integrating a fully capable horn section with hard hitting rhythms, the dance floor is blazing from the first note. The lyrical delivery, led by Puerto Rican cantante Alfonso Gonzalez and backed up by 7-part harmonies is both passionate and playful, drawing in audiences like a warm hearth in winter. Time and again Picoso proves their ability to control the stage with facility and to send their audience home full of joy and asking for more.

“The urban Latin flavor in Seattle is championed by Picoso. [they] are not afraid to stretch beyond what is comfortably known as Latin or world music. The vibe is urban and very street, without losing the relationship to the ancestor sound.”-KEXP

Whether you’re there to dance or listen, Picoso is a band you don’t want to miss!

On Thursday, August 17th, we are excited to bring you Publish The Quest.

As a teenager, Jacob Bain routinely snuck off to play his guitar and hang out in a little bootleg cabin in the middle of the woods known as Troll’s Cottage on Vashon where he was raised. A haunt for old hippies and eccentric musicians, Troll’s Cottage became his second home for a few years, and a hub for young local musicians encountering the world’s music. Enthralled by Fela Kuti, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, and Ali Farka Toure. Bain tried to emulate the West African licks, the sounds of the mbira, or thumb piano, on his guitar, to capture the rhythms. This fascination became a quest of its own, one that eventually took Bain to Africa, where he met many of his idols and dove deeper into the music.

While African rhythms set the pulse of Publish the Quest’s blend of electric hip hop pop, Southeast Asia has shaped the band’s lyrics and perspective. “Don’t Point That Gun at Me” and “You Never Know Who You’re Gonna Meet” recount actual experiences in Thailand and Burma. His stories thump and lilt about fear and violence, watching friends fall deeper into debt, and a system that takes and takes, but Bain also expects experiences to knock him off his feet and change the way he thinks. He “asks for peace, to extend the love, to build it up again, to take a stand—and if there are problems, to solve them.”

Whether you’re there to dance or listen, Publish The Quest is a band you don’t want to miss!