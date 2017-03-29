Vashon Maury Chamber Orchrista

Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra’s Saturday, April 8 concerts usher in springtime with performances of Copland’s masterwork “Appalachian Spring” in the original scoring for flute, clarinet, bassoon, strings and piano. The group, led by Co-Music Directors Justin Cole and Karin Choo, will be joined by several soloists for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti No. 5 and 6, including Daniel Brandt, violin/viola, Thane Lewis, viola, Nancy Morgan, flute, and Lisa Lewis, harpsichord.

All of the Brandenburg Concerti are scored for a unique combination of instruments: No. 6 is best known for its celebration of the viola, with no violins and two solo viola parts working in tandem, and No. 5 features flute, violin and a brilliant solo harpsichord part that is considered by many to be the precursor of the solo keyboard concerto.

Graduating high school seniors will be highlighted at the concerts, always an audience favorite. Hugh Davis performs Handel’s baritone aria “Si, Tra I Ceppi” from Berenice, Ethan Sedgemore plays the first movement of the Stamitz Viola Concerto, and Rhea Enzian will be showcased in the 11am concert performing the first movement of Bach’s a-minor violin concerto.

Members of I Solisti di Vashon, a high school string orchestra group led by Gaye Detzer, join the VMCO for several works including the Psalm from Alan Hovhaness’ 1940 composition Psalm and Fugue.

Vashon Maury Chamber Orchestra. Katherine L White Hall, VCA.

Concert for Kids

Saturday, April 8, 11 am

$5 youth, $8 general

Saturday, April 8, 7:30 pm

Hovhaness, Stamitz, Copland, Handel, Bach

$12 VCA Member/Student, $14 Senior, $16 General

Tickets: VCA, Heron’s Nest Gallery, VashonCenterfortheArts.org