Vashon Nature Center ED Talks

For the past few months Vashon Nature Center scientists have been out in the field with Vashon High School sophomores​, researching important questions about our island’s’ wildlife and habitats. Students​ are just wrapping up their citizen science field research this month. Through Vashon Nature Center’s Scientists in Schools programs, students​ participate in multi-year research studies ​that build on data from previous class years and ​investigate relevant local environmental issues. This year, students have worked with their ​teachers​, Dr. Melissa Kehl and Mr. Jordan Browning, along with staff from Vashon Nature Center to assist in research regarding forage fish, juvenile salmon, and sea star wasting disease, among other topics​.

​Their projects will culminate with a presentation of their work at Ed Talks ​alongside professional scientists.

Research is presented through a series of fast-paced 10 minutes talks or as a poster defending their research.

Presenting side-by-side is a rare opportunity for both the students and professionals. The poster gallery will include work conducted by WA Dept. of Natural Resources, WA SeaGrant, Vashon High School sophomore biology students, The Vashon Nature Center, Vashon Audubon, The Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, ZeroWaste, Washington Conservation Crew, U​niversity of Washington​, Puget Soundkeepers Alliance and others. Listen to a series of short talks on current issues affecting the Puget Sound including “Puget Sound Herring Stocks” by Tessa Francis, Lead Ecosystems Ecologist, Puget Sound Institute at University of Washington; “Shoreline Armoring Removal in Maury Island Aquatic Reserve” by Greg Rabourn, King County Basin Steward for Vashon Maury Islands; “Monitoring Armored Shoreline Removal Sites” by Bob Oxborrow, Lab Manager at School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at University of Washington as well as talks by two groups of students. End your afternoon with a provocative keynote presentation from ​Dr. ​Patrick Christie, Professor at The School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, University of Washington “Is your Puget Sound, my Puget Sound? How worldviews shape our reality and behavior.”

This afternoon is ​free and open to the public. It is ​made possible with help from our generous partners: ​PIE, Vashon Island PTSA, Vashon Island School District, Vashon Schools Foundation, Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, Island Lumber​, Rose Foundation, King County, and​ Washington Department of Natural Resources.

The 3rd Annual, Ed Talks: Nature and Environment on the Rock.

Vashon Nature Center’s Spring Science Symposium is an educational spin on the popular TED Talks which promises to be an interactive afternoon. We invite you to explore the latest in island science investigation and discovery featuring environmental and wildlife research on Vashon and Maury Islands.

Sunday June 11th

3:00 - 6:00pm

Kay White Hall at Vashon Center for the Arts

with Emcee Greg Rabourn​

This year’s speakers include:

Tessa Francis, PhD.

Lead Ecosystems Ecologist, Puget Sound Institute at University of Washington

“Puget Sound Herring Stocks”

Greg ​Rabourn

King County Basin Steward for Vashon Maury Islands

“Shoreline Armoring Removal in Maury Island Aquatic Reserve”

Bob Oxborrow

Lab Manager, School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at University of Washington

“Monitoring Armored Shoreline Removal Sites”

Also two Vashon High School student groups will present research currently being conducted on​ island creeks and shorelines.

With Keynote Speaker- ​Dr. ​Patrick Christie

Professor at The School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, University of Washington

“Is your Puget Sound, my Puget Sound? How worldviews shape our reality and behavior.”

Event Schedule:

3:00 - 4:00 Explore the Posters​ with a wide variety of topics from island coyotes to seastars.​

4:00 - 4:10 Welcome by Bianca Perla, Vashon Nature Center Director

4:10 - 5:00 Speaker presentation

5:00 - 6:00 Keynote Speaker

2017 Sponsors:

PTSA, ​PIE, King County, Vashon Island School District, Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Rose Foundation, Island Lumber, Vashon Island Schools Foundation​.